RICHMOND — On the same day he was named a McDonald’s All-American, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard showed why he is also considered as the front-runner for this year’s Mr. Basketball award.
Sheppard scored early and often, leading North Laurel with 29 points during the Jaguars’ 95-66 rout of Madison Southern.
Sheppard now has 3,427 career points which places him second all-time in the 13th Region, currently trailing former Corbin Redhound Andrew Taylor, who finished with 3,628 points.
Sheppard wasted little time getting his team on the scoreboard by knocking down two 3-pointers in the first quarter. He had six points in the opening eight minutes before adding four points in the second quarter, and 14 points in the third quarter while adding five points in the third quarter.
Ryan Davidson added a 21-point scoring effort while hitting 9-of-10 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Kyler Elza and Gavin Chadwell each scored 11 points apiece while Brody Brock nailed three 3-pointers, and scored nine points. Colton Rawlings scored all eight of his points in the second quarter. He also drilled two 3-pointers.
North Laurel will be back in action Friday on the road against crosstown rival South Laurel. The Jaguars won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 66-52.
Monday’s game
North Laurel got back to its winning ways and moved one step closer to the 49th District’s top seed by defeating Red Bird on Monday, 89-31.
With no starter playing more than 13 minutes, plenty of Jaguar players saw action on the hardwood.
North Laurel (12-9 overall, 5-0 vs. 49th District opponents) led 33-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 65-6 at halftime before securing the 58-point win.
The Jaguars also improved to a perfect 6-0 against regional opponents during the process.
Kyler Elza led North Laurel with 14 points while Gavin Chadwell added 13 points, and Brody Brock finished with 12 points. Colton Rawlings added seven points while Kaiden McQueen, Ryan Davidson, and Chase Keen finished with six points apiece. Reed Sheppard scored five points while finishing with two rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots in 12:31 of action.
Felix Onusumba led Red Bird (1-14, 0-6) with 11 points while Daughson Whitehead added six points.
Saturday’s game
Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars found themselves in another battle on Saturday, this time around against No. 4 ranked Covington Catholic.
The Jaguars were once again tested early and often against a Colonel squad that entered the matchup with a 15-2 mark.
North Laurel fell behind early and rallied late before coming up short with a 69-65 loss.
The Jaguars (11-9) were looking to win their third game in a row for the first time since starting the season with a 5-0 mark.
Senior Reed Sheppard battled foul trouble throughout the contest, and was limited to a season-low four points.
“We dug ourselves a hole early and fought back,” Valentine said. “I’m proud of our guys for battling in a tough environment. We just have to learn to execute on both ends of the floor late in games. We’ll be fine. I have all the confidence in the world in these guys.”
North Laurel rallied from a 37-26 halftime deficit and used a 27-13 run to take a 53-50 advantage with four minutes remaining in the game.
The Colonels’ Evan Isparo took over, scoring 11 of his team-best 21 points during the fourth quarter, allowing his team to close the game out with a 19-12 run to seal the win.
Ryan Davidson led all scorers with 34 points while Gavin Chadwell added 14 points. Colton Rawlings and Brody Brock each scored six points apiece.
Friday’s game
Playing one of the state’s toughest schedules is paying off for Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars.
After a 9-8 start to the season with losses to some of the best teams in the state and the nation, North Laurel has settled in nicely during 13th Region play.
The Jaguars (11-8) improved to 5-0 against 13th Region opponents, and 4-0 against 49th District opponents after winning in finish fashion against Clay County on Friday with a 94-64 decision.
The win marked North Laurel’s sixth in a row over the Tigers, and the Jaguars margin of victory against 13th Region teams stands at 37.6 points per game.
Senior Reed Sheppard dominated during the 30-point win, scoring 37 points while finishing with nine assists, eight rebounds, and two blocks.
After a slow first quarter that saw North Laurel hold a slim 20-19 edge, the Jaguars caught fire and outscored Clay County, 74-45, the remainder of the game.
Ryan Davidson added 26 points while Colton Rawlings finished with eight points. Chase Keen, Kyler Elza, and Kole Jervis each scored five points apiece while Brody Brock and Gavin Chadwell each finished with four points apiece.
Hayden Harris led Clay County with 32 points while Ethan Jackson finished with 10 points.
North Laurel shot 30-of-52 from the floor, including a 10-of-24 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded the Tigers, 29-25, and forced Clay County into 16 turnovers.
North Laurel outscored the Tigers, 24-2, in points off of turnovers while the Jaguars only turned the ball over three times.
Clay County shot 27-of-55 from the floor, and 7-of-16 from 3-point territory.
North Laurel will be back in action on the road Saturday against Covington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. while the Tigers will host Middlesboro Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.