LONDON — North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard showed why he was chosen as a McDonald’s All-American during his team’s 63-46 rout of South Laurel on Friday.
His 10 first-quarter points played a huge role in the Jaguars jumping out to a 19-0 lead, and never looking back against their crosstown counterparts.
Sheppard was oh, so close to recording another triple double, finishing with a game-high 26 points while recording 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one blocked shot.
He finished with a 10-of-23 shooting effort from the floor while hitting 4-of-11 shot attempts from 3-point range.
But it was far from a one-man show. The Jaguars came out ready to play.
Ryan Davidson added 23 points and eight rebounds while Colton Rawlings and Gavin Chadwell each scored six points apiece. Chadwell also had six rebounds despite only playing 22 minutes due to battling foul trouble.
“We are really pleased to get out of here with a win tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Our defensive effort was where it needs to be early in the game and I thought we relaxed a bit. Reed and Ryan played like seniors tonight. We just have to keep improving and as we head into the home stretch.”
North Laurel built a 21-3 lead heading into the second quarter before seeing the Cardinals cut their deficit to 32-21 at halftime.
The Jaguars responded by outscoring South Laurel, 18-11, in the third quarter while building a 49-30 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Valentine’s squad connected on 23-of-50 shot attempts, including a 7-of-20 shooting effort from long range. The Jaguars dominated the boards, outrebounding South Laurel, 37-19.
The Cardinals were 17-of-45 from the floor, including a 3-of-21 effort from 3-point range.
Eli Gover and Jordan Mabe each scored 13 points apiece while Parker Payne added 11 points for South Laurel.
North Laurel has now won five straight against the Cardinals, and seven out of the last eight times the two teams have met.
The Jaguars are back in action Monday at home against Oneida Baptist at 7:30 p.m. South Laurel will host Williamsburg Tuesday.
