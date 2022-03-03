CORBIN — The top team in the 13th Region wasted little time taking care of business on Thursday night, proving why they are the favorite to take home the title this season.
The North Laurel Jaguars have been atop the rankings since the beginning of the season, being touted as the team to beat in the 13th Region and being mentioned among the state’s best teams. On Thursday, the Jaguars faced off against a talented Lynn Camp squad, but had no trouble with the Wildcats, with an 81-55 blowout win.
It was another night that the duo of Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson showed up and showed out to lead the Jaguars. Sheppard finished the night with a game-high 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Davidson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Chase Dotson also reached double figures for North Laurel, scoring 11 points in the win.
The Jaguars were lights out when it came to the offensive end of the court. North Laurel shot 66-percent from the field and 53-percent from behind the arc.
Lynn Camp played well but was just outmatched by the Jaguars. The Wildcats were led by big man Gavin Allen with 25 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Micah Engle finished the night with 15 points.
North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine gave credit to Lynn Camp while praising his squad for putting together a team effort in the win.
“I’m proud of our team for advancing to the semi-finals,” said Valentine. “Allen and Engle were a very tough matchup for us tonight, but we got solid play from several guys.”
After taking a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, North Laurel continued to play at a high level on offense, extending their lead to 48-29 at the half.
Lynn Camp had spurts of life throughout the game, but they struggled to keep pace with the Jaguars. North Laurel continued to extend their lead in both the third and fourth quarters. Valentine looked to his bench to finish out the game with such a big league, as the Jaguars cruised to the 81-55 win.
With the loss, the Wildcats’ season comes to an end. They finished the year with a record of 21-12, including a runner-up finish in the 49th District.
With the win, the Jaguars will take on Bell County in the semi-finals of the 13th Region Tournament, after the Bobcats defeated Corbin in the first game on Thursday night.
Valentine said his team is glad to advance in the tournament and look forward to their matchup with Bell County.
“We will have a quick turnaround on Saturday afternoon (to play Bell County),” said Valentine. “We are excited to be back in the semi-finals.”
North Laurel 81, Lynn Camp 55
North Laurel 24 24 15 18 81
Lynn Camp 13 16 11 15 55
North Laurel (81) — Sheppard 28, Davidson 19, Dotson 11, Clay Sizemore 2, Brody Brock 9, Reece Davidson 6, Caden Harris 4, Dylan Nicely 2.
Lynn Camp (55) — Allen 25, Engle 15, Maison Prater 6, Duane Sparks 9.
