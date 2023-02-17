CORBIN — Reed Sheppard’s final regular season game turned out to be a memorable one for him and his Jaguar teammates.
On the same day that he found out he was named 13th Region KABC Player of the Year, Sheppard nailed seven 3-pointers, scored a game-high 26 points, and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound during North Laurel’s 68-47 win over Corbin.
He also finished with 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block.
The 21-point victory snapped the Redhounds’ 10-game win streak. Corbin hadn’t lost in close to a month, since a 73-55 setback to South Laurel on Jan. 20.
The game had a postseason feel to it with both teams hitting crucial shots early on while the Jaguars’ Ryan Davidson turned in a dunk that electrified the North Laurel faithful.
Brody Brock had a big game for the Jaguars, too.
He knocked down six 3-pointers while scoring 20 points. Gavin Chadwell added 10 points while Davidson finished with six points. Both Kyler Elza and Kole Jervis scored three points apiece.
“Really proud of our effort tonight against a very good Corbin team,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “It was a tournament-like atmosphere. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays tonight. I have a lot of confidence in our team to pick each other up and play well and that’s what teams have to do to advance in the tournament.“ We’re excited for next week to begin district play.
North Laurel (20-10) finished the contest hitting 15-of-29 shot attempts from 3-point range, and hit 1-of-4 attempts from the free-throw line.
Corbin (20-6) finished the game hitting 17-of-55 shot attempts, including a 5-of-22 effort from 3-point range. The Redhounds hit 8-of-17 from the free-throw line while being outrebounded, 36-35.
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with 15 points while going 4-of-8 from 3-point territory. Trey Worley finished with 11 points, and seven rebounds.
Brody Wells and Marc Warren each finished with six points apiece.
“We didn’t show much patience in the first half,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “I thought we looked rushed and our shot selection wasn’t up to par. Defensively we were probably good enough that half. Second half wasn’t much better and then we lost them in transition. Not a good recipe with the talent they have. I trust my guys we will regroup and come out ready to play in the district.”
North Laurel will be back in action Wednesday in semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament. The Jaguars will play the winner of Oneida Baptist and Red Bird at 6 p.m.
Corbin will now set its focus on Williamsburg. The two teams will face off in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup at 6 p.m.
“We understand how dangerous Williamsburg is and will put our full focus in them,” Pietrowski said.
