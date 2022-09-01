LONDON — ESPN recently released their updated top 100 rankings, and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is currently sitting at No. 26.
Sheppard is also ranked as the No. 11 combo guard in the nation, and still sits as the top player in Kentucky.
Sheppard is entering his senior season with the Jaguars, and is shaping up to have a stellar year.
Future Wildcat Justin Edwards is ranked No. 2, and Robert Dillingham is ranked No. 8.
Wildcat targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw check in at No. 1 and No. 5 respectively.
The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be great for the Cats as they are on the road to a great season next year.
