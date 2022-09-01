‘ICING ON THE CAKE’: From North Laurel High School’s ‘The Jungle’ to the University of Kentucky’s own Rupp Arena, Reed Sheppard prepares for his first game at Rupp

As a University of Kentucky commit, Reed Sheppard plans to soon be playing college basketball at Rupp Arena but to get to play on the big stage in the Sweet 16 with all his high school teammates this week is just another dream come true. | File Photo 

 Les Nicholson

LONDON — ESPN recently released their updated top 100 rankings, and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is currently sitting at No. 26.

Sheppard is also ranked as the No. 11 combo guard in the nation, and still sits as the top player in Kentucky.

Sheppard is entering his senior season with the Jaguars, and is shaping up to have a stellar year.

Future Wildcat Justin Edwards is ranked No. 2, and Robert Dillingham is ranked No. 8.

Wildcat targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw check in at No. 1 and No. 5 respectively.

The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be great for the Cats as they are on the road to a great season next year.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you