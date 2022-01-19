Reed Sheppard continues to stack the accolades and accomplishments. The latest milestone in his career was surpassing the 2,500-point mark in North Laurel’s blowout win over the Jackson County Generals in the 49th District showdown.
Sheppard needed just four points to reach 2,500 entering the game, but finished with a game-high 36 points in the 91-60 win, leaving the game midway through the third with the game in hand.
While Sheppard was the one with the record-breaking night, he was not the only star on the floor on Wednesday. Big man Ryan Davidson finished the night with 27 points. Sheppard and Davidson combined to score 49 of the Jaguars’ 54 points in the first half.
Valentine said Sheppard continues to build on an already impressive career.
“Reed reached another significant milestone eclipsing the 2,500-point mark to add to his impressive career resume,” said Valentine.
The game may have been all North Laurel from the opening tip, but it didn’t stop Jackson County from putting up a fight of their own.
After falling behind 28-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Generals put 21 points on the board in the second quarter. But, the Jaguars offense was just too much.
After taking a 54-34 lead at the half, North Laurel came out strong to start the third quarter. Sheppard and Davidson opened the period by scoring a combined 14 points, before being pulled for the remainder of the game.
The Jaguars’ Chase Dotson knocked down a pair of three-pointers and Brody Brock added another one, as North Laurel extended their lead to 83-47 at the end of the third.
Coach Nate Valentine cleared the bench in the fourth quarter, as the Jaguars cruised to the 91-60 win.
“I was really pleased with our effort tonight. I thought we played hard on both ends of the floor. It is important to take care of business in district games,” said Valentine. “We have a quick turnaround with Clay County on Friday and Scott County on Saturday. Our guys will refocus and get back to work.”
With the win, North Laurel is now 13-4 on the season and 5-0 against regional opponents. They return to action on Friday, traveling to take on district rival Clay County.
North Laurel 91, Jackson County 60
North Laurel 28 26 29 8 - 91
Jackson County 12 21 13 13 - 60
North Laurel (91) - Sheppard 36, Davidson 27, Doston 9, Kyler Elza 6, Clay Sizemore 3, Brock 3, Dawson Walker 1, Caden Harris 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.