LONDON — The list continues to grow.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard continues to receive Division I offers with Louisville, Arizona State, and the College of Charleston adding to the growing list of schools that have offered the Jaguar star.
Sheppard confirmed the offers on his Twitter account today.
The three schools join High Point, Iowa, Texas A&M, South Alabama, Stetson, and Iona as DI schools that have offered Sheppard, who will be a junior this upcoming season for the Jaguars.
Sheppard, who is currently playing summer ball for the Midwest Basketball Club, averaged 30.1 points last season for North Laurel along with a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game.
