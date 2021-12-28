The North Laurel Jaguars proved once again that they are one of the state’s top teams with an impressive 100-94 overtime win over the Pleasure Ridge Park Panthers in the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic on Monday.
Down seven points with just 2:16 left in the game, North Laurel went on a 12-5 run to force overtime where they outplayed the Panthers in the final period to take the win.
In what has become custom in big games, Jaguars’ star Reed Sheppard led all scorers with an incredible 50-point performance on the night. The Kentucky commit added five rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals, and three assists to lead his team. Big man Ryan Davidson also turned in an impressive night, scoring 23 points for the Jaguars.
Coach Nate Valentine gave his team all the credit for the win, while tipping his cap to the Panthers, as well.
“Tonight was an outstanding win. Every player on our team had a hand in this one,” said Valentine. “PRP is one of the best in Kentucky right now.”
In the end, the game came down to shooting and turnovers. North Laurel was lights out all night from the floor and from the free throw line. The Jaguars shot 12-of-22 from three, while knocking down 26-28 from the charity stripe.
With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, it was the Jaguars’ defense who came up big as the Panthers had costly turnovers down the stretch to let North Laurel back in the game. Pleasure Ridge Park finished the game with 17 turnovers.
North Laurel looked to be in control of the game in the first half. The Jaguars went up 20-15 after one and led 37-31 at the half.
The Panthers roared back in the third quarter and had the Jaguars on the ropes for much of the second half of the game. Sparked by a 13-2 run, Pleasure Ridge Park took a 58-56 lead at the end of the third quarter and led North Laurel 66-59 with 6:06 left in the game.
The Jaguars went on a run to score 23 points in the final six minutes of regulation to tie the game at 82-82 and force overtime.
“Our guys kept fighting and made plays when we needed them. Neither team could stop each other,” said Valentine. “We continue to find different ways to win. It doesn’t get any easier, but we are excited about the challenge ahead.”
A three-pointer from Clay Sizemore put North Laure up 85-82 to start the overtime period, as the Jaguars went on a 9-2 run and never looked back. Pleasure Ridge Park cut the lead to 96-92 with under a minute to go but that was as close as they would get, as the Jaguars went on to the 100-94 win.
With the win, North Laurel will advance to take on George Rogers Clark, who is ranked as the No. 4 team in the state. The Jaguars are ranked at No. 6, whie Pleasure Ridge Park came in at No. 14, according to the Courier Journal.
North Laurel 100, Pleasure Ridge Park 94
North Laurel 20 17 19 26 18 - 100
Pleasure Ridge Park 15 16 27 24 12 - 94
North Laurel (100) - Sheppard 50, Davidson 23, Sizemore 8, Colton Rawlings 5, Kyler Elza 3, Brody Brock 9, Caden Harris 2
Pleasure Ridge Park (94) - Zamareon McCowan 39, Keith Robinson 26, Malachi Hamilton 10, Gregory Cole 9, Chase Fraire 4, Victor Lado 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.