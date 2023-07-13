TORONTO, ONTARIO — Reed Sheppard's second game as a Kentucky Wildcat was even more impressive than his debut.
Not only did he receive his first start in the blue and white uniform, but he also made a significant impact on the court. Sheppard contributed 14 points, with 12 of them coming in the first half.
His performance was complemented by Antonio Reeves, who led the team with 23 points during Kentucky’s 93-69 win over Canada.
In addition to his scoring, Sheppard showcased his athleticism with two dunks and displayed his shooting prowess by making 5-of-8 shot attempts, including two from beyond the arc.
He also proved to be a defensive force, leading the team with four steals and two blocked shots. Sheppard's all-around game was further highlighted by his four assists and two rebounds.
Joining Sheppard in double figures was Justin Edwards, who finished with 16 points, and Adou Thiero, who contributed 11 points. Thiero and Tre Mitchell both excelled on the boards, each grabbing six rebounds. Mitchell also made his presence felt on the defensive end with five blocked shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.