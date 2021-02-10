LONDON — North Laurel was able to remain unbeaten at a program-best 11-0 on Friday but it wasn’t easy.
Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds fought the Jaguars down to the wire before falling, 98-90.
The Jaguar sophomore duo of Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson led the way for North Laurel with Sheppard tossing in a career-high 54 points while finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. He scored 40 points in the second half with 25 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Davidson added 23 points and nine rebounds.
“Any time you play Corbin, it’s going to be a tough game,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They made things very tough on us tonight. We had no answer for them defensively. They did whatever they wanted to do. We were fortunate to get a win tonight. I’m very proud of our guys for battling tonight.
“We may be the youngest team in the region,” he added. “We need these games to help us get ready for the postseason. Our guys had an answer every time we needed it. We’ll continue to learn and get better.”
Corbin was coming off a season-worst 96-60 loss to the hands of Madison Central, a team North Laurel had beaten last week, 91-73.
The Redhounds (3-5) had lots to prove, and they did just that by hanging with the region’s top-ranked team until the final buzzer.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Pietrowski said. “If we would have had a couple of calls or some loose balls go our way I think we win.
“We at put them in an uncomfortable position,” he added. “We left a lot of points on the floor with missed assignments, some points rebounding, and a bit of fatigue. All fixable, which is encouraging.”
Carter Stewart led Corbin with 24 points while Hayden Llewellyn added 23 points. Josh Hibbits followed with 19 points while Brody Wells finished with 11 points.
“I am very proud of Carter, Josh, and Hayden,” Pietrowski said. “It’s the best all-around game they have played. Dakota Patterson really is showing signs of rounding into basketball form. Brody and Seth continue to show growth as well.
“I love this team, the upside is off the charts,” he added. “More than that, I just enjoy being around them. We have a big week ahead, we need to string together some good practices and games.”
Pinpoint shooting kept both teams in the game with the Redhounds hitting 32-of-59 shot attempts, including a 13-of-27 effort from behind the arc. North Laurel turned in a 38-of-65 shooting effort while going 6-of-19 from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded Corbin, 34-20.
Pietrowski’s squad led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter while North Laurel managed to take a 39-37 advantage at halftime.
Sheppard took over in the second half, scoring 40 points while Davidson added nine points, but the game remained close throughout.
The Jaguars took a 66-60 lead into the fourth quarter before seeing the Redhounds rally and cut their deficit to two points midway through the fourth quarter.
Corbin got as close as 83-80 with three minutes remaining in the game before seeing North Laurel close the game with a 15-10 run.
North Laurel 98, Corbin 90
Corbin 22 15 23 30 90
North Laurel 21 18 27 32 98
Corbin (90) — Stewart 24, Lewellyn 23, Mills 4, Hibbits 19, Wells 11, Patterson 9.
North Laurel (98) — Sheppard 54, Davidson 23, Brock 6, Harris 6, Elza 3, Keen 2, Messer 2.
