LONDON — North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard put the pen to paper and signed with the University of Kentucky.
Sheppard made it official on Wednesday, when he signed his national letter of intent to play basketball for the Wildcats.
Sheppard was the first to sign his letter of intent for the 2023 class, and was shortly followed by Rob Dillingham.
“It felt awesome. Being a kid from Kentucky, it’s been a dream of mine to play basketball at UK since I was a little boy,” Sheppard said. “Making the commitment last year felt great, but finally getting to put the pen to paper felt amazing. I will never forget where I came from, and I will always remember who has been with me my entire life.”
“Kids who play basketball ‘shoot the shot to win for Kentucky in their driveway’ and this is the closest I will probably ever get,” Coach Nate Valentine said. “I could not be more happy for him. He absolutely deserves it, and everything he gets he has earned it.
“I have two kids, and if they grow up to be like him, I will be happy,” Valentine added. “He has remained humble, and is a great teammate. He has always remained loyal to this community. He has gotten stronger, he has been religious what he has done with his body. I am very thrilled for him, he is a terrific kid, and he has handled the spotlight tremendously.”
“For Reed to be able to officially sign with UK is very special,” Reed’s father Jeff Sheppard said. “From a parent’s perspective, we are proud of our son. We would have been proud of him anywhere he went, but we are Kentucky fans and Kentucky folks. We are thankful and excited, but we are trying to enjoy this last year with him at home.
“We wanted Reed to go through his own process,” Jeff Sheppard added. “We were always there for him, but we knew he needed to make his own decision. Growing up as a little fellow, we knew that he was gifted athletically, but you just never really know. He has always loved all sports, and he was always doing something ball related.
“As he got older, and started specializing in basketball, at that point, we knew he had a chance,” Jeff Sheppard continued. “This whole process has been a blast, seeing him play in front of hundreds of coaches, and play against the best of the best. People think we know everything going on with college sports, but we don’t. When we went to different colleges, Reed said all he could think about was Kentucky. The last visit we did, we had not even made it to the car before he said, ‘I am ready to go to Kentucky.’”
Sheppard will finish out his senior season at North Laurel, and will make the transition to UK next year.
