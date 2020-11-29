London, KY (40741)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much cooler. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.