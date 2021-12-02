LONDON — North Laurel passed an early-season test by handing Bell County a 75-61 loss during Thursday’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
The Lady Jaguars (2-0) trailed 25-20 at the end of the first quarter but fought back to tie the game at 38 apiece at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
North Laurel used an 18-7 run in the third quarter behind a nine-point effort from Bella Sizemore while Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine each hit a 3-pointer apiece during the quarter.
The Lady Jaguars out the game away during the final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Bobcats, 19-16.
“This was a very gutsy win by my team tonight,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Brooke Nichelson and Abby Hubbard are out with injuries and Hailee Valentine was a game-time decision with a non-COVID illness that she had been battling since Tuesday night, put our team feeling very short-handed.
“I was very proud of Hailee to be able to battle through that and give us all she had tonight,” he added. “However, what I also saw was some very good maturity from multiple players that may have been rattled last season. I think Bella Sizemore had a terrific performance and not just because she scored well. She handled herself and the ball with a great amount of poise and continued to make the right decision time after time in this game.
“Chloe McKnight offensively also had a terrific game,” he continued. “She is continually getting better every game. Her post moves and soft shooting touch is rare for a 6’3 player in our area. Her sister Gracie also was a calming force that kept doing the dirty work throughout the game. Everyone knows how good Hailee and Emily Sizemore are and you can see it in how teams approach us defensively but you are seeing our team developing a good amount of depth right now.”
Valentine led North Laurel with 20 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Chloe McKnight added 18 points, Bella Sizemore finished with 17 points and Emily Sizemore added 11 points.
Gracie Jo Wilder led Bell County with 19 points while Ashtyn Meyers and Lauren McGeorge each scored 10 points apiece.
North Laurel 75, Bell County 61
Bell County 25 13 7 16 61
North Laurel 20 18 18 19 75
Bell County (61) — Johnson 8, Ausmus 7, McQueen 7, Wilder 19, Meyers 10, McGeorge 10.
North Laurel (75) — Black 3, Valentine 20, B. Sizemore 17, Claybrook 1, E. Sizemore 11, G. McKnight 5, C. McKnight 18.
