LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals were searching for a signature win this season, and they got it during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.
The Lady Cardinals handed previously unbeaten Wayne County a 66-50 loss while limiting Miss Basketball candidate Macey Blevins to eight points, seven under her scoring average.
“We felt like we finally got a signature win and played a pretty complete game,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We were really locked in from start to finish. Rachel (Presley) was dominant tonight and also got her 1,000th point. Kylie Clem was also huge tonight with 12 points and 10 assists. Everyone did their part and that is what we have to do to reach our goals. Just really proud of our kids.”
After jumping out to a slim 11-9 lead in the first quarter, South Laurel was able to distance itself by outscoring Wayne County, 20-12, in the second quarter, and 22-12, during the third quarter to take a commanding 53-33 lead into the final quarter of play.
Rachel Presley recorded her 1,000th career point while leading South Laurel with 21 points. Kylie Clem followed with 12 points and Reagan Jones finished with 10 points.
South Laurel 66, Wayne County 50
Wayne County 9 12 12 17 50
South Laurel 11 20 22 13 66
Wayne County (50) — Bowlin 6, Turner 1, Blevins 8, Dobbs 6, Upchurch 10, Campbell 11, West 8.
South Laurel (66) — Howard 9, Clem 12, Jones 10, E. Cox 7, Presley 21, Turner 5, L. Cox 2.
