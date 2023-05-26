LONDON — Before entering the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament, South Laurel coach Carly Mink knew her squad would have to go through a rough road of talented opponents to capture the program’s first region title since 2014, and seventh overall.
Without any hesitation, the Lady Cardinals did just that.
They were major underdogs against No. 1 ranked North Laurel, but stunned their crosstown rivals with a 7-5 victory.
Check.
Then came a 10-1 win over No. 4 ranked Lynn Camp during Thursday’s semifinals.
Check.
And to cap it all off, South Laurel knocked off defending 13th Region champion, and No. 2 ranked Corbin, 6-0, to complete its unbelievable run of winning the 13th Region championship.
Check.
“We were just worried about us and what we could control. I knew we were good enough to make a run if we could put it all together and we did just that,” Mink said. “I’ve believed in this team since day one, we had some ups and downs as all teams do throughout the season. I knew that we were good enough to put three games together.”
With most writing the Lady Cardinals off before the game even started due to their 0-3 mark against the Lady Redhounds this season, South Laurel took control of the contest in the opening inning, and never looked back.
The Lady Cardinals (21-12) struck for five runs off Corbin’s Kallie Housley in the top of the first, and added another run in the second inning to extend their lead to 6-0.
Lady Cardinal eighth-grade pitcher, and tournament MVP, Kenzie Williams, took over from there, putting on a shut down effort in the pitcher’s circle, allowing Corbin (23-8) only four hits while shutting out the Lady Redhounds for the first time since South Laurel beat them, 4-0, in the finals of the 50th District Tournament way back on May 20, 2014.
“Being able to get runs on the board early in the top of the first really allowed her to settle in just pitch,” Mink said. “Kenzie is always going to give you a chance to win a game when she’s pitching.”
Williams also finished with eight strikeouts, and set a South Laurel fastpitch program record with her 195 total strikeouts. In her last 18 innings she has pitched, Williams has only given up one run.
Aubree Laster led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring once. Skye Lawson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Madison Worley finished with a hit, a run scored, and two RBI.
Bailey Frazier had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Hannah Carnes added a run-scoring hit. Morgan Jackson and Addison Baker each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
“This is huge for South Laurel,” Mink said. “These kids have been through so much and have had to overcome so much. They grew together and leaned on each other, and there’s not a more deserving group of kids. This program means so much to me, and for every player that has had the opportunity to play at South Laurel they also have a part in getting the program back to this point.”
Kennedie Guiher, Alana Stidham, Bailey Stewart, and Alayna Reynolds each had hits for Corbin.
Housley finished the game tossing six innings while allowing 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
