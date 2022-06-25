Jayden Azbill just spent the weekend in Rend Lake, Illinois competing in the S3DA national archery championship. After shooting both days of qualifications, she landed in the top five in the nation, going into the final shoot down. After completion of the shoot down she ended up on the podium in 3rd place.
Azbill said, “This weekend felt amazing, to have my confidence back.”
Jayden’s little sister, Evalynn Warren, also got on the podium in third place at the national S3DA championship. She placed in the Jr. Eagle Female Bare Bow Division.
