CORBIN — For the sixth straight season, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are the champions of the 50th District.
South Laurel has dominated the district for the better part of a decade, with Corbin being the last team to take home a district championship, back in 2016. On Thursday, it was Corbin who tried to be the team to break the Lady Cardinals’ streak, but they fell just short, as South Laurel prevailed 61-54.
The Lady Cardinals’ offense proved to be too much for Corbin, at the end, who struggled to slow down South Laurel center Rachel Presley. It’s been a long year for Presley, who entered the season as one of the top seniors in the region, as she has dealt with injuries, but she proved over the past two postseason games that she is still a dominant force.
Presley led the Lady Cardinals with 22 points on Thursday. She served as a mismatch for the undersized Corbin squad, which is why Coach Chris Souder told his team before the game that it was going to be Presley’s night.
“We told the team we needed to go through Rachel tonight and she did a great job,” said Souder. “We didn’t do a good job in the second quarter getting her the ball, but I was proud of our team, not only tonight but this entire season.”
Corbin brought its usual balanced offense to the court, with four players scoring in double figures. Shelby Stewart and Raegan Walker each scored 15, while Darcie Anderson and Kallie Housley added 11 apiece.
But with a team that likes to move the ball and play within the flow of the game, the Lady Redhounds struggled to find rhythm on a night in which a combined 64 free throws were taken - 33 for Corbin and 31 for South Laurel.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he thought the continual stoppage of the game, due to called fouls, hurt his team in the matchup, but it is no excuse for the loss. Wilson gave credit to South Laurel in a well-played game.
“It was a grind it out type of game. It was possession by possession. That messes with the flow of the game and it was something that did not help us tonight, but we got to be ready for that,” said Wilson. “South Laurel played well tonight. Presley hurt us inside, but I thought they got a lot of contributions all over the court. They had multiple players do their job and do it effectively.”
The game was back-and-forth through the first two quarters. Emily Cox scored five of her nine points in the first quarter, but both teams struggled to get much going, as the Lady Cardinals took a 21-18 lead into the half.
South Laurel was able to grow its lead in the third quarter. Presley went to work on the inside, scoring six of her 22 points in the third, and Clara Collins added five. The Lady Redhounds managed to connect on just three field goals in the period, falling behind 38-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams took a tremendous amount of free throws in the game’s final minutes, as Corbin battled to get back into the game. Anderson, Housley, and Walker each knocked down three-point shots and the Lady Redhounds knocked down eight-of-14 from the foul line, but South Laurel’s offense continued to maintain the lead.
Presley scored seven in the fourth quarter and Skeeter Mabe added seven points of her own, as the Lady Cardinals held on to the 61-54 win.
Souder said while his team may have entered the season as one of the underdogs in the region, his squad continues to show that they are a top-tier team in the 13th.
“Once again, people seem to count this team out and they just keep proving otherwise,” said Souder. “This bunch will go down as one of my favorites because of the love they have for each other. This was a great team win.”
Both Corbin and South Laurel will now advance to the 13th Region Tournament.
Corbin will take on one of the winners from one of the opposing districts, while South Laurel will play a runner-up in the opening round of the tournament.
Wilson said that he thought his team came out nervous against South Laurel, but they’ll now shift their focus on the regional tournament and see if they can string together a few wins.
“Congrats to South Laurel. They have a good team and did a lot of things well tonight,” said Wilson. “I thought the moment may have been a bit too big for us. I thought we were nervous throughout the game and played timid. Now our job is to refocus and get ready for next week.”
South Laurel 61, Corbin 54
South Laurel 10 11 17 23 61
Corbin 9 9 13 23 54
South Laurel (61) — Presley 22, Collins 13, Cox 9, Mabe 9, Miller 2, Smith 2, Shelby Mills 2, Turner 1, Murray 1.
Corbin (54) — S.Stewart 15, Walker 15, Anderson 11, Housley 11, B. Stewart 2, Stidham 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.