HARLAN — Eight different players finished with an assist during South Laurel's 8-0 blowout win over Harlan County on Saturday.
Both Ella Rison, and Josie Gill each scored two goals apiece while Morgan Taylor, Avery Sauer, Catherine Fawbush, and Ashlyn Davis each scored a goal apiece.
Gill, Taylor, Sauer, Hannah Cook, Belle Dotson, Gracie Turner, Brooklyn Taylor, and Brook Clontz each finished with an assist.
South Laurel (5-1-1) is now 4-0 against regional opponents.
