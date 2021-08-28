1

Jeremy Howard's South Laurel Lady Cardinals improved to 5-1-1 with an 8-0 win over Harlan County on Saturday. | Photo by Les Dixon

HARLAN — Eight different players finished with an assist during South Laurel's 8-0 blowout win over Harlan County on Saturday.

Both Ella Rison, and Josie Gill each scored two goals apiece while Morgan Taylor, Avery Sauer, Catherine Fawbush, and Ashlyn Davis each scored a goal apiece.

Gill, Taylor, Sauer, Hannah Cook, Belle Dotson, Gracie Turner, Brooklyn Taylor, and Brook Clontz each finished with an assist.

South Laurel (5-1-1) is now 4-0 against regional opponents.

