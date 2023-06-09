LONDON — North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore and South Laurel coach Carly Mink took home two big honors Thursday after being named Kentucky Prep Softball’s 13th Region Player of the Year, and 13th Region Coach of the Year, respectively.
Sizemore capped off an impressive senior campaign by leading the Lady Jaguars to 31 wins and a 49th District championship.
She finished the season with a .508 batting average against a tough schedule. Sizemore also had 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 61 hits, 66 runs scored, 18 doubles, 10 triples, 11 stolen bases, and only struck out six times in 131 plate appearances.
Mink led the Lady Cardinals to their first 13th Region championship since 2014.
South Laurel posted a 21-13 record, finishing runner-up in the 50th District, and participated in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
Mink guided the Lady Cardinals to an impressive 3-0 record in the 13th Region Tournament, leading South Laurel past No. 1 North Laurel, No. 4 Lynn Camp, and No. 2 Corbin in the finals.
