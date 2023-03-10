Emily Sizemore received the 13th Region KABC Girls 13th Region Player of the Year award Friday during halftime of the Sacred Heart/Owensboro Catholic quarterfinal matchup of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16.
Sizemore receives 13th Region KABC Girls 13th Region Player of the Year award
