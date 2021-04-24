FRANKFORT — Steady rainfall on Saturday canceled the Capital City Showcase but not before North Laurel junior Emily Sizemore connected with her fourth home run of the season to help guide the Lady Jaguars to an 8-7 win over Simon Kenton.
The Lady Pioneers built a 6-2 lead going into the bottom of the third inning before seeing North Laurel's (5-4) rally. The Lady Jaguars scored a run in the bottom of the third inning and another run in the bottom of the fourth inning before seeing Simon Kenton add a run in the top of the fifth inning while increasing its lead to 7-4.
North Laurel scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull out the one-run win. Madison Parman, who came in relief and pitched the game’s final three innings to get the win in the pitcher’s circle, went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored while Rick Collett was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Sizemore finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Saige McClure delivered a run-scoring hit while Makayla Mastin was 1-for-1 with one run scored.
