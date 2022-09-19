RICHMOND — After reeling off seven straight wins, David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguar soccer team has hit a losing skid at the wrong time.
With only three games remaining in regular season play, North Laurel is trying to overcome some injuries while gaining some type of momentum heading into next week’s key 49th District matchup with Corbin.
It didn’t happen on Monday, the Jaguars ran into an impressive Richmond Model team that improved to 12-3 while handing North Laurel a 5-0 loss.
The Jaguars (8-5-2) are now losers of two straight and have compiled an 0-3-1 record during their past four games.
“We are a little banged up and missing a player or two, but we came out flat tonight and just were not ready to play,” Broyles said. “We gave up two goals in the first half and so we’re down 2-0 at halftime.
“We came back out for the second half and they were able to put two more in within a five-minute stretch and we just weren’t able to recover,” he added. “We have to get healthy and get things back on track. We’ll get back to work at practice this week and get ready for next week.”
The Jaguars have a week off before they play again. They’ll travel to play Somerset on Monday, Sept. 26, before hosting Corbin for the district’s top seed on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
