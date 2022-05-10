BARBOURVILLE — Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are finishing regular season play strong by recording a 4-0 win over Knox Central on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals (16-12) have won 11 of their last 15 games with home matchups against Garrard County and Lincoln County remaining.
South Laurel senior Katie Jervis turned in one of her best pitching efforts of the season, limiting the Lady Panthers to only one hit while striking out six batters.
“It was a good win,” Mink said. “We played good defense again tonight but left quite a few runners on base. We will need to get more timely hits as we head into post season next week but I’m pleased with the direction we are going.”
South Laurel finished with 13 hits as Makayla Blair and Madison Worley both were red-hot at the plate.
Worley finished with a 3-for-3 effort while scoring once while Blair connected with three hits, and drove in a run. Brooklyne Allen had two hits, and an RBI while Hannah Carnes delivered two hits. Jaylyn Lewis finished with a hit and a run scored while Addison Baker and Bailey Frazier each finished with a hit apiece.
The Lady Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before adding insurance runs in the third, fifth, and seventh innings.
