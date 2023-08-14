The South Laurel Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams went unbeaten in their respective tournaments this past weekend. Both teams captured championships in the “Visit Mercer” Middle School Tip-Off Classic.
SLMS 7th- and 8th-grade girls basketball teams earn top honors in 'Visit Mercer' Middle School Tip-Off Classic
