South Laurel Middle School boys soccer will advance to the East Region Finals Thursday night.

They will face the North Laurel Middle School team at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County soccer complex.

On Tuesday night, SLMS defeated Whitley County, 10-0, in the semifinals to move on in the tournament.

Seven players scored with four goals coming from Drew Allen. Four players contributed assists, led by Ryan Martinez with four.

The winner of Thursday night's matchup between South Laurel and North Laurel will then host the SEKY Conference next week.

South Laurel's stats from Tuesday:

Ryan Martinez - 4 assists

Brayden Woods - 1 assist

Drew Allen - 4 goals

Bryce Jones - 1 goal

Ashton Hawkins - 1 goal and 2 assists

Jackson Hart - 1 goal and 1 assist

Kelan Littlejohn - 1 goal

Nicolai Greer. 1 goal

Blake Robinson. 1 goal

