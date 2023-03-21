LONDON — A slow start didn’t keep North Laurel from improving to 2-1.
The Jaguars spotted Madison Southern a 3-0 lead while North Laurel left the bases loaded twice, but Darren McWhorter’s squad rallied by scoring five unanswered runs before the Eagles added one in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars picked up a 5-4 win.
“We had 12 hits on the day with EJ Allen, Corey Broughton, Chase Keen, and Blaize Jones each with multiple hits on the night,” McWhorter said. “It didn't look good starting the game getting down 1-0 and leaving the bases loaded twice.
“Chase Keen started the game throwing two innings and Corey Broughton threw five picking up the win,” he added. “We had some guys step up at the plate defensively and on the mound.”
Keen, Allen, Broughton, Jones, and Walt Hellard each delivered two hits apiece. Jones drove in two runs while Hellard drove in a run.
Noah Rush finished with a hit, and an RBI while J. Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit, and Kyler Elza drove in a run.
Keen tossed two innings, allowing two hits, and no earned runs while fanning four batters. Broughton tossed five innings and received the win on the mound. He scattered four hits while allowing two earned runs. He also struck out two batters.
