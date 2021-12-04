LONDON — It didn’t look as if South Laurel was ready to play when Covington Holmes jumped out to an early 10-point lead during first quarter action of Saturday’s 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic, Presented by Smith Global.
But the lead turned out to be short-lived as the Cardinals woke up and cruised to an easy 91-64 win over the Bulldogs.
The two teams had only played one time before — the 2007 Boys Sweet Sixteen with Holmes coming away with a 55-49 decision.
The 2021 version of the Cardinals looked like Sweet 16 material from the second quarter on, scoring 75 points during the final 24 minutes.
“We got off to a slow start and I think their speed, quickness, and strength, shell-shocked us some,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “But we were able to calm down and regroup and come out with a win.
“This win is good for a standpoint we are starting to get some guys back,” he added. “We played a lot of guys tonight and at times it looked like it was the first time we picked up the ball. But we were able to come out in the third quarter and executed well and rebounded and knocked down some shots.”
Parker Payne continued his impressive play, scoring 22 points while hitting four of South Laurel’s six 3-pointers. Brayden Reed finished with 18 points while Rhys England scored 14 points. Eli Gover turned in a nine-point scoring effort.
South Laurel will be back in action Wednesday against West Jessamine, one of many games scheduled to be played in the Toyota Classic.
“We got a tough West Jessamine team that is well-coached,” Davis said. “Coach Damon Kelley does a tremendous job with his kids. His teams are always in the thick of the region. It’s going to be tough but a good experience for our kids.”
