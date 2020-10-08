SL's Reed shoots an 87 during first-round action of boys state golf tournament

BOWLING GREEN — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed shot 15-over par (87) during first-round play of the 2020 Leachman Buick • GMC • Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament.
Reed’s 87 was good enough for a 63rd place finish. The projected cut to advance to second-round play is nine-over par.
Reed finished with two birdies (holes seven and 16) and seven pars. He shot a 47 during the first nine holes and turned in an impressive 40 on the back nine.
