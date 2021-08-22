1

South Laurel’s Will Stanko took home first place honors after winning this past week’s McCreary Central Invitational boys’ race. | File Photo

WHITLEY CITY — South Laurel’s Will Stanko took home first place honors after winning this past week’s McCreary Central Invitational boys’ race.

Stanko turned in a time of 16:56.05 and was followed by Jacob Tapscott’s seventh-place finish.

On the girls’ side, South Laurel didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title but Rose Stanko turned in a solid effort, finishing fourth with a time of 25:28.12 while Hannah Tapscott placed 12th.

McCreary Central Invitational

Girls Team Standings

1. Lynn Camp 33, 2. Whitley County 35, 3. McCreary Central 53.

Individual Results

South Laurel

25:28.12 Rose Stanko 4th

29:16.56 Hannah Tapscott 12th

31:06.34 Bailee Pennington 16th

33:19.03 Autumn Whicker 22nd

Boys

Team Standings

1. McCreary Central 45, South Laurel 58, 3. Whitley County 71, 4. Lynn Camp 78, 5. Somerset 87.

Individual Results

South Laurel

16:56.05 Will Stanko 1st

18:48.95 Jacob Tapscott 7th

20:03.26 Riley Lewis 12th

20:26.55 Collin McCready 13th

22:46.90 Lukas Johnson 25th

23:42.50 Chris Greer 30th

23:55.68 Lucas Epperson 31st

26:14.04 Andrew Hurley 35th

