WHITLEY CITY — South Laurel’s Will Stanko took home first place honors after winning this past week’s McCreary Central Invitational boys’ race.
Stanko turned in a time of 16:56.05 and was followed by Jacob Tapscott’s seventh-place finish.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title but Rose Stanko turned in a solid effort, finishing fourth with a time of 25:28.12 while Hannah Tapscott placed 12th.
McCreary Central Invitational
Girls Team Standings
1. Lynn Camp 33, 2. Whitley County 35, 3. McCreary Central 53.
Individual Results
South Laurel
25:28.12 Rose Stanko 4th
29:16.56 Hannah Tapscott 12th
31:06.34 Bailee Pennington 16th
33:19.03 Autumn Whicker 22nd
Boys
Team Standings
1. McCreary Central 45, South Laurel 58, 3. Whitley County 71, 4. Lynn Camp 78, 5. Somerset 87.
Individual Results
South Laurel
16:56.05 Will Stanko 1st
18:48.95 Jacob Tapscott 7th
20:03.26 Riley Lewis 12th
20:26.55 Collin McCready 13th
22:46.90 Lukas Johnson 25th
23:42.50 Chris Greer 30th
23:55.68 Lucas Epperson 31st
26:14.04 Andrew Hurley 35th
