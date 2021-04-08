Smith excited to see Jaguar, Lady Jaguar tennis teams compete

LONDON — North Laurel boys and girls tennis coach Bob Smith expects both of his teams to be competitive this season on the hardcourts.
The boys’ team is loaded with depth while the girls’ team returns a lot of experience.
Taking a look at the Lady Jaguars
Smith said he expects his girls’ team to turn in a good season with the talent it returns.
“We have a lot of experience with our top three in junior Jaron Gray, sophomore Eva Clark, and junior Baylie McCreary,” he said. “Jaron should be a top contender at region in singles while Baylie and Eva should be the same in doubles. Junior Lorin Sasser brings experience, and eighth-grader Erin Cheek will be a bright young star for us. I do like our depth with juniors Graycie Chadwell, Kelsi Howard, and Hayley Collins along with freshmen Charlotte Griffin, Molly Hamm, and Meg Brock. Those six have all shown some good play in the early going, and I feel confident that they will help us at various seasons.
“Rounding out the squad are juniors Bree Edwards and Heidi Seeley and seventh-graders Rilyn Gray, Brooklyn Hubbard, and Lucy Joyner,” he added. “They are all relatively new to playing and have shown improvement since the first day of practice. I like this team, it's a good group of girls with some talented, experienced players along with some promising newcomers. We're looking forward to a fun season.”
Taking a look at the Jaguars
According to Smith, North Laurel is looking to make some noise this season with depth being the boys' team's main strength.
“Senior Zack Harbach will be a main leader along with juniors Trey Walton and Lucas Ball providing some experience,” he said. “Then we have three first-year players on the team but they have some playing experience. Eighth graders Will Walton and Mahir Neeraj and seventh-grader Zaid Salim will greatly help us this season and future seasons. Junior Jaman Smith and sophomore Haani Khan have some previous team experience.
“Rounding out the team are newcomers in freshmen Jasper James, Colton Cunagin, and Derek Vaughn,” he added. “They've shown great enthusiasm and are improving every day. It’s a good group of boys as well, and I like the makeup of this team. I think we have a chance to have a pretty successful season, and we're raring to go.”
