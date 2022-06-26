CORBIN — The South Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars dominated during their first game of District 4 Tournament play, defeating Jackson County with ease, 13-1.
The game was scoreless after one inning of play but that’s when South Laurel’s bats got hot and put the game away.
South Laurel scored a run in the second inning before adding three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning, and five more in the fifth inning. South Laurel outhit Jackson County, 12-1.
Luke Floyd, Nate Warren, and Jaxon Bigelow dominated on the mound for South Laurel. Floyd tossed two and one/third of an inning of scoreless and hitless ball while striking out six batters. Warren pitched one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing only one hit and one run while striking out four batters. Bigelow pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit or a run and finished with two strikeouts.
Archer Word went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and one run scored while Mason Bryant was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and three runs scored. Bigelow turned in a 2-for-4 effort with two RBI, and two runs scored while Floyd finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Malakai French had two hits, and one run scored while Case Roark finished with a hit. Warren scored three times in the win while Jackson Armstrong scored once.
