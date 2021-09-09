WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel’s Eli Buckles turned in one heck of an effort to help lead the Cardinals to a 6-1 win over Whitley County during Thursday’s 49th District matchup.
Buckles scored three goals as South Laurel managed to even its record at 3-3-1 overall while improving to 2-1 in district play. The Colonels fell to 1-5-3 while moving to 0-1 against district opponents.
The loss also snapped a three-game streak of draws for Whitley County.
South Laurel’s Ben House started the scoring with a goal during the seventh minute to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Buckles followed with a goal during the 19th minute, increasing his team’s edge to 2-0. A goal by Will McCowan during the 29th minute gave South Laurel a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals put the game out of reach with two goals during the first 20 minutes. Buckles added a goal just eight minutes into the second half while his goal during the 59th minute gave South Laurel a 5-0 cushion while notching a hat trick during the process.
House’s second goal at the 77-minute mark increased the Cardinals’ advantage to 6-0. Johnny Parra scored Whitley County’s lone goal with eight minutes remaining.
