LONDON — Brooks Cawood’s South Laurel Cardinals soccer team is looking to build on last season’s 5-9-2 record but to do so, they’re going to have a lot of holes to fill due to graduation.
“We graduated nine seniors, so it’s been a busy summer trying to find replacements for those positions,” Cawood said. “Eli Buckles, Zach Rayburn, and Jacob Parman were all key players and we’ll be expecting them to build on their good work from last season.
“Aside from those three, Jordan Mabe is set to be our starting goalkeeper,” he added. “He’s tall and very athletic. We have a sophomore transfer in Liam Zik. He is a talented young man from Daviess County that has stepped in and had an immediate impact. Our four seniors, aside from Eli Buckles, are captain Kyle Durham, Daniel Campbell and Tyler Reynolds. All of which should be top contributors.”
The old saying, “team work is what makes the dream work” could end up being a rallying cry for the Cardinals this season.
“One of the biggest strengths for this team is their willingness to work hard and work together,” Cawood said. “All through summer conditioning sessions, they have just taken instruction, carried out assignments and encouraged one another. The chemistry on this team is definitely impressive, especially considering how young we are.
“Some of my concerns are that we are young and that has caused a concern for me about our ability to score goals,” he added. “Although those are concerns, these young men are mature and I expect that they will just keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Another balanced schedule will have Cawood’s squad ready for the district slate, and postseason ahead.
“At this point, we have 19 games scheduled,” Cawood said. “A couple dropped off but it’s definitely a balanced schedule that should have us ready once district play comes around.
“I think our chances in the postseason will depend on how much we can grow as the season progresses,” he added. “We play in a tough district and nothing will come easy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.