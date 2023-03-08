SOMERSET — North Laurel Middle School Soccer started the season in style Tuesday on the road at Southwestern.
The girls came back from a 2-1 first half deficit to dominate the second half for a 5-2 win.
Presley Thompson scored two goals in the win while Annabelle Welch also had two goals. Mia Thompson rounded out North Laurel’s scoring with one goal.
The boys team, coming off their district and conference championships, dominated Southwestern with a 10-0 mercy rule win.
Cam Anderson and Gavin Martin had three goals each, Reilly Stuber had two goals and Zach Jacobs and Sawyer Miller each added a goal. Both teams have their home opener at North Laurel High School on Thursday when they host Corbin.
