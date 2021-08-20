SOMERSET — North Laurel dropped its season-opener, losing a four-set thriller to Somerset on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars (0-1) dropped the first two sets, losing 25-19, and 25-22 before winning the third set, 29-27. The Lady Briar Jumpers wrapped you the victory by winning the four-set, 25-22.
“They had a very good defensive team, with a lot of fight,” North Laurel coach Scott Croucher said. “They would not let a ball hit the ground. Our serve/receive struggled in a couple of rotations that we will work on and try to fix. Our team had some ups and downs throughout the match, but no single thing or player played bad, Somerset just played a little better.
“A huge bright spot for us was the play of Maria Yount tonight,” he added. “She’s a freshman for me this year after playing up to varsity as an eighth-grader last year and she showed poise and promise to be one of the best defenders in the region this year.”
