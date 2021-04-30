LONDON — A five-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning were enough to push Somerset over the top against South Laurel on Friday.
The Lady Briar Jumpers pounded out 16 hits while taking advantage of four errors by the Lady Cardinals to pick up a 13-2 win.
The game was tied at two apiece entering the fourth inning before Somerset took control. The Lady Briar Jumpers scored 11 unanswered runs during the final three innings.
South Laurel’s Karly Gray took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 12 hits and 11 earned runs while striking out three batters in four and two/thirds of an inning. Chloe Taylor pitched the final one and one/third of an inning, surrendering four hits and two runs.
Makayla Blair led the South Laurel with two hits (both doubles) and two RBI while Taylor had two hits and scored twice. Gray and Madison Worley finished with a hit apiece.
