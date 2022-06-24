HAZARD — After pulling off a come-from-behind win during first round action on Saturday, the tables were turned on the South Laurel 8-year-old All-Stars during second round action of the Eight-Year-Old District 4 Tournament against Hazard/Perry.
South Laurel led 9-7 heading into the third inning before seeing Hazard/Perry outscore them, 29-7, the remainder of the game to pick up a 36-16 win.
James Patterson’s squad led 7-4 after one inning of play, and 9-7 at the end of the second inning.
South Laurel trailed 14-9 after the third inning, 21-13 after the fourth inning before cutting its deficit to 21-15 heading into the final inning.
Hazard/Perry scored 15 runs in the sixth inning, taking a commanding, 36-15 advantage before South Laurel added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Easton Cox led South Laurel with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring four times. Izayah Patterson delivered two home runs, three hits, and three runs scored while Kole Worthington finished with three hits, and two runs scored. Case Wagers had three hits while Sawyer Stewart collected three hits, and scored once. Dawson Jones, and Ezra Abner finished with two hits, and two runs scored apiece while Cooper Harris, and Wrangler Gay had two hits, and one run scored apiece. Jackson Brown finished with a hit, and a run scored.
