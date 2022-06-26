BARBOURVILLE — Another stellar pitching effort by Madelyn Messer played a huge role in South Laurel’s 10-year-old All-Stars’ 7-0 win over Hazard-Perry.
Messer recorded a one-hitter during her team’s seven-run victory. She also finished with 16 strikeouts. Messer also did damage at the plate, recording two hits while delivering three RBI, and scoring twice.
South Laurel did its damage at the plate and on the base paths. Mike Karr’s squad totaled eight hits and 12 stolen bases.
South Laurel scored three runs in the first inning, and added three more runs in the fourth inning before adding an insurance run in the fifth inning.
Mia Bowling turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring twice. Kayley Karr had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Lauren Thompson, and Willow Godsey each finished with a hit. Charli Godsey finished with a run scored.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action again in the winner’s bracket final on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
