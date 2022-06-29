BARBOURVILLE — Clay County’s 10-year-old All-Stars managed to win the battle of the unbeatens when they defeated the South Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars, 5-3.
South Laurel took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning only to see Clay County answer with three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 advantage.
Clay County added to its lead in the second inning with a run before adding another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score, 5-1.
South Laurel attempted to rally in the sixth inning but managed to only score two runs.
Lauren Thompson led South Laurel with two hits and two RBI while Mia Bowling finished with two hits and a run scored. Madelyn Messer finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored while Kayley Karr scored once and collected a hit. Willow Godsey also had a hit in the loss.
Messer tossed three and two/thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and four earned runs while striking out nine batters. Karr pitched the final one and one/third of an inning while striking out a batter.
