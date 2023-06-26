LONDON — The South Laurel 10U All-Stars ran into a Jackson County team that is rolling in the District 4 10U Softball Tournament.
South Laurel was held hitless while committing four errors during its 13-0 loss to Jackson County.
Jackson County has now outscored its opponents, 28-0, during its two games in the tournament.
South Laurel will attempt to get back on track Wednesday with an 8 p.m. matchup against the winner of Hazard-Perry and Leslie County.
