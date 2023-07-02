CORBIN — Izayah Patterson struck out nine batters and allowed only two base runners to keep the South Laurel 10U All-Stars’ season alive with a 19-1 victory over Pulaski County.
Patterson was on top of his game on Sunday, retiring the last eight batters he faced.
South Laurel wasted little time taking control of the game in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate while scoring 10 runs.
South Laurel added six runs in the second inning and three more runs in the third inning while advancing to Monday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Williamsburg, who won by forfeit against Jackson County earlier Sunday.
Easton Cox led South Laurel with three runs scored while Patterson, Malakai French, Colton Hoskins, Ryder Dewees, Eli Lawson, and Dawson Jones each scored two runs apiece. Tanner Purvis, Cole Knuckles, Colt Collins, and Hudson Lewis each scored one run apiece.
