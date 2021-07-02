LONDON — The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars’ season came to an end on Friday after falling, 13-2, to Jackson County.
South Laurel fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and never recovered. Jackson County added three runs in the second inning before scoring eight runs in the third inning to put the game away.
South Laurel’s lone run came in the fourth inning after Skye Lawson reaches base with a walk and eventually scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.