CORBIN — Mike Karr’s South Laurel 11U All-Stars are bringing home some hardware after defeating Letcher County 5-0 to capture the 11-year-old State Tournament Championship.
South Laurel did most of its damage early in the game, scoring three runs in the first inning before adding two more runs in the third inning.
That’s all pitcher Madelyn Messer needed.
She pitched the entire game and struck out 13 batters in the win while allowing only five hits.
Mia Bowling turned in a 2-for-3 effort with one run scored while Messer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Shelby King finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored while Charli Godsey had a triple, a single, two RBI, and a run scored. Willow Godsey also drove in a run in the win.
