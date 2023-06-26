LONDON — Mike Karr’s South Laurel 12U All-Stars moved one step closer to the 12U State Tournament by upending Harlan in fine fashion, 11-3.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
The game was tied at three apiece until the fourth inning when South Laurel exploded for eight runs, and then polished off the win with two runs in the fifth inning.
Madelyn Messer dominated in the pitcher’s circle once again, improving to 2-0 in the tournament, while striking out 10 batters. She also went 1-for-2 with a run scored at the plate.
Alyssa Joseph was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Kayley Karr 2-for-3. Leah Campbell finished with three walks and two runs scored while Charli Godsey was 1-for-1 with one run scored.
Jordynn Green turned in a 1-for-2 effort while Shelby King finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lauren Collett, Willow Godsey, and Lauren Thompson each finished the game with one run scored apiece.
