LONDON — South Laurel’s quest for the District 4 championship came to an end on Friday.
Mike Karr’s South Laurel 12U All-Stars were shut out, 2-0, for the second time against Clay County during the District 4 Tournament’s title game.
The game was scoreless for three innings before Clay County rallied, and scored two runs.
The two runs turned out to be enough.
Clay County’s pitching shut South Laurel’s bats down to claim the two-run win.
Madelyn Messer, Jordynn Green, and Lauren Collett each finished with a hit apiece in the loss.
