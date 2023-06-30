LONDON — With his team clinging to a 2-1 lead, South Laurel 12U All-Star Mason Bryant was brought in to pitch and deny Corbin from tying or taking the lead.
There was one catch, though.
He was facing a bases loaded, no-out situation, but came up clutch, striking three consecutive Corbin players out while preserving South Laurel’s one-run edge.
Bryant silenced Corbin’s bats the remainder of the game, as South Laurel secured a 2-1 win.
Bryant tossed three innings, striking out eight batters while not allowing a run or a hit.
Dylan Turner started the game for South Laurel, tossing three innings while allowing four hits and striking out seven batters.
South Laurel scored its two lone runs in the first inning as Luke Vorbeck and Kenyon Ellis both reached base with a walk, and eventually scored on passed balls.
Corbin scored its lone run in the fourth inning thanks to Jonah Cima’s RBI.
Paul Viars led Corbin with two hits while Ryker Davidson and Gunner Duff each finished with a hit apiece.
Duff also scored Corbin’s lone run.
Charlie Cox had South Laurel’s lone hit as Viars tossed five innings, striking out nine batters while allowing only one hit.
South Laurel will play the winner of North Laurel and Williamsburg on Sunday at 4 p.m. while Corbin will be back in action against a team to be determined at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
