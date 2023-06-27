LONDON — Mike Karr’s South Laurel 12U All-Stars ran into a Clay County squad that continues to dominate opponents.
Clay County limited South Laurel to only three base runners during its 7-0 win on Tuesday.
The loss drops South Laurel in the loser’s bracket finals, which will be played Thursday at 6 p.m. South Laurel’s opponent is still to be determined with the bottom half of the loser’s bracket still in action.
Madelyn Messer’s triple in the fifth inning turned out to be South Laurel’s lone hit.
Messer also got the nod in the pitcher’s circle, and finished with six strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.