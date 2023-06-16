HAZARD — After dropping a 13-3 decision to Corbin on Thursday, the South Laurel 7U All-Stars remained alive by knocking off Leslie County, 14-3, later Thursday before seeing its season come to an end with a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Hazard-Perry on Friday.
South Laurel led 14-11 entering the final inning of play before seeing a Hazard-Perry rally for the win.
“We fought extremely hard,” coach Chris Parker said. “I told them to leave it all on the field. They can control their attitude and effort. And they did that.”
Troy Lanham won the Gold Glove award against Leslie County, and Jase Lawson won the MVP.
Karter Mac Clontz won the Gold Glove award against Hazard-Perry.
Gunner Parker had two hits, and and two RBI. Jase Lawson finished with three hits, and two RBI while Karter Mac Clontz had two doubles and three RBI. Troy Lanham finished with singles and a double and two RBI while Lucas McFarland had two singles. Caleb Lawson finished with a single, one double, and two RBI while Gideon Johnson had two doubles and two RBI. James Bowling, and Harrison Hart each collected two singles apiece while Theodore Smith had a single and a double and one RBI. Calloway Martin and Thomas Preston each had one single apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.