LEBANON — The South Laurel 8U All-Stars continues their trek to a state championship early Sunday morning by upending Harrison County, 11-1.
South Laurel scored early and often during the game, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and never looking back.
Harrison County scored its lone run in the top of the second inning while South Laurel followed with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take an 8-1 advantage.
South Laurel added three more runs in the third inning to pick up the 10-run win.
Brielle Collins went 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Azaela Cusic connected with a home run, and finished with a run scored. Bradlyn Howard was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a double while Winter Proffitt had two hits, which included a home run, and a double, along with a run scored. MaKenna Messer was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Callie Crawford turned in a 2-for-2 effort with a run scored. Makenly Sizemore had a hit while Chayse Wyatt finished with a hit (triple) and a run scored. Olivia Lucas went 2-for-2 with a double, while Paityn King and Sadie Hamlin both finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
